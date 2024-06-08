Historic signs stolen in Enumclaw, police searching for information

On Friday, June 7, just after 4:30 p.m., the Enumclaw Police Department received a report that the iconic Lee Restaurant and Lounge signs had been stolen from the fenced area of their property.

The Lee Restaurant and Lounge is one of Enumclaw’s oldest restaurants, sitting in the heart of downtown Enumclaw for over four decades.

The last time the signs were seen was on the night of June 6, at approximately 10:30 p.m. by an employee of the restaurant.

Around 10:30 a.m. the next morning, employees noticed the signs were missing.

Due to the size of the signs, officers suspect a flatbed trailer was used to steal the signs and that there was more than one person involved.

Police are seeking any information about the theft.