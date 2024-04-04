Historic Sheboygan Falls bar The Osthelder reopens

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Doors of a historic downtown Sheboygan Falls bar are open again.

The Osthelder, 513 Broadway St., welcomed patrons back in February after about a year-and-a-half of being closed.

Like restaurants and bars across the country, new co-owner and co-operator Jacob East said, “COVID for sure didn’t do this bar any favors.” It faced a common tale from that time — adapting to keep business going, limited operations and short staffing.

“I'm sure it was a really tough time especially, as anyone who's had this bar has really put a lot of time and effort into it,” East said.

With a fresh coat of paint, East said he’s ready for the bar to be a place for gathering and celebration again.

“Life is hard on like that side of the door," he said, motioning toward the front door. "Everybody's fighting their little battles, and life should be easy on this side of the door.”

Jacob East smiles behind the bar in the historic Osthelder bar, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis. The bar has reopened after a period of closure.

Though he's originally from Wisconsin, East considered himself a “nomad” as he explored different paths of what he wanted to do in life. He landed in hospitality. At The Osthelder, he noted there is a larger sense of history and community than other places he lived and worked.

"Especially living in towns like (Las) Vegas, where it's just knock it down, build something new that's going to be there for 20 years, knock it down, build something new,” East said. “It's just nice to be a curator or caretaker for a building as cool as this.”

The building dates to 1878, built by Joseph Osthelder, who was a Civil War veteran and postmaster for a brief period. It’s had several owners and a name change but is still adorned with a tin ceiling and a copper-top bar. There's also a closed-off passageway to neighboring businesses and a boulder in the basement.

“It's fantastic and the bane of my existence all at the same time,” East said about the bar, vulnerable to heat and warping. “It’s like a topographical map of Colorado.”

East said the new owners want to “throw down some roots” and take care of the community inside and outside of the bar.

"I feel the absolute luckiest to be in this position to be the one who gets to carry the torch and just do a really good job," he said. "There are so many people who did a great job before us, and hopefully there'll be a lot of people who do a great job after we leave here."

The exterior of the Osthelder fits right in with the vintage feel of the historic district, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Here's when The Osthelder is open

Hours are subject to change, but The Osthelder is typically open 3 or 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

