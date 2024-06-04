Historic photos of Michigan Central Station show heyday of old Detroit train depot

After decades of abandonment and decline, Michigan Central Station is nearing its grand reopening.

After six years of construction and renovation that began after Ford Motor Company purchased it in 2018, the old depot will open its doors to the public for tours beginning June 6.

Originally built in 1913, Michigan Central Station was designed by the same architectural firms that worked on New York City’s Grand Central Station. The building had 10 gates for trains, and its 18-story tower held 500 offices. In the station’s heyday in the 1940s, more than 4,000 passengers passed through each day.

Among the original features of the station, the depot's waiting room was modeled after an ancient Roman bathhouse, with marble floors and high-vaulted ceilings. It also featured a restaurant, shoe shining station, lunch counter, barber shop and more.

Take a look through our photo gallery of historic images for a rare look inside the depot that has become a symbol of revival in Detroit.

Historic photos:

Newly renovated train depot photos:

