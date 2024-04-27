‘Historic’ Nebraska tornadoes, storms leave damage in their wake

A tornado touches down near the edge of northeast Lincoln, near 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

WAVERLY, Nebraska — A wave of at least six tornadoes that local meteorologists called “historic” swept across eastern Nebraska on Friday, flattening a business, flipping a train and destroying dozens of suburban homes near Omaha.

But as of late Friday, officials had confirmed no serious injuries or deaths from some of the worst storms to hit the Omaha area since the May 1975 tornadoes that killed three people, injured hundreds and tore through an area near 72nd and Pacific Streets.

A funnel cloud forms in northeast Lincoln on Friday. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner)

Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Friday was the most tornado warnings the service had ever issued in a single day, at least 41. The previous record was May 12, 2023, with 33 warnings.

Preliminary reports showed potentially record force for a metro area from the tornadoes that hit Douglas County, meteorologists said. But people will need to verify damage on the ground before classifying tornadoes capable of being stronger than an EF-3.

“This is pretty historic,” he said. “For people who worry about this type of thing, this was a once-in-lifetime event. This only happens every few decades. But it could still be deadly and dangerous tomorrow.”

Stay out of damaged areas

Douglas County reported dozens of damaged homes in the Elkhorn and Bennington areas. Waterloo also saw significant damage. Authorities urged people to stay away from the affected areas to allow first responders to do their work. Some residents reported minor injuries.

County Sheriff Aaron Hanson urged people in the damaged areas to understand the risks they are taking if they go.

“These areas are dangerous. Even if you don’t see emergency crews actively working in that area, these areas are still dangerous,” he said. “There could be objects or infrastructure that could injure or kill you.”

In Omaha, Eppley Airfield reported significant damage to the private plane air service side of Eppley and some damage to airport facilities, but not to the terminal that handles commercial flights, which were still operating.

At least 7,000 customers of the Omaha Public Power District were still without power late Friday, mainly because of storm damage to six transmission lines and power poles and lines throughout the area. Local hospitals were open and accepting patients.

Damage still being tallied

Katrina Sperl of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, which collects and confirms damage and injury reports statewide, said NEMA received reports of building and house damage in Sherman and Greeley Counties, along with downed power poles.

Minor damage was reported in Boone, Buffalo, Butler, Howard, Platte and Nance Counties. Washington County was still assessing its damages late Friday, emergency management officials said.

Call 211 with questions

Storm-affected Nebraskans with a need for services, help or answers to questions that are not emergencies can call 211. Authorities urged people to call 911 only for emergencies.

Lancaster County reported at least 12 homes damaged and minor injuries in the Waverly area, where a 31-car train was derailed by a tornado and the same storm system caused a total building collapse of an industrial building housing Garner Industries.

Three people were injured in the collapse, but Lancaster County officials expected all to recover. Seventy people were working inside the manufacturer’s facility at the time. Garner does plastic injection molding work.

Lincoln saw tornadoes touch down in the southwest, and at the northwestern edge of the city. Examiner reporters saw at least two funnels touch down just west of Waverly, near 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway, including one that toppled the train.

BNSF told 10/11 News that none of its crew members were injured and no chemicals or substances were spilled that would require specialized cleanup or hazardous materials teams.

Pillen offering update Saturday

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen plans to update Nebraskans at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He said he has “ordered that state resources be made available to assist with the emergency response and to support local first responders.”

“Nebraskans are tough, resilient people, and our neighbors and communities will rally around affected families and businesses to assist them,” he said. “Nebraskans are no strangers to severe weather and … will help Nebraskans to rebuild.”

A second round of severe weather could come Saturday, with Nicolaisen and others warning of a significant chance of tornadoes and hail, this time mainly south of Interstate 80. He urged people to heed warning systems that saved lives Friday.

The post ‘Historic’ Nebraska tornadoes, storms leave damage in their wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.