Historic Napoleonville church asks for donations after water, termite damage

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – In the heart of Napoleonville, a church that’s nationally registered under historic places in Louisiana stands tall.

“This exact structure here was built in 1909. It is the second of two churches that was here,” said Renee Richard, parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church.

According to Richard and Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church Edwin Martin, the church is more than a place to worship but a staple of the community for more than 115 years.

“It’s not just a house of worship. This is where so many lives have been forever changed,” said Martin. “This is where we baptized our new kids, had their first communion, where they were married and wed for life. And we said goodbye to so many of our loved ones who are buried behind us here in our cemetery.”

After decades of staying strong, Martin said the church has gone through a lot from water, mold and termite damage. Now he said it’s time for renovations and improvements, especially before it’s too late.

“The bell tower has got a whole wall of its support, that has been eaten away and and half of another one,” he said regarding damages. “We’re looking at even putting in a whole different roof structure up there.”

Martin said the last time the church received renovations and improvements was in the early 2000s and the funding came fully from parishioners. Now after more years, a new fundraising goal is set for $550,000 and the support of the community has started pouring in, but more money is needed, which is why he calls out a cry for help to the community.

“Please help us to restore it to its prior and for future generations to enjoy it as well,” he said.

Martin said he hopes to have funding as soon as possible. Donations are being accepted via in-person at the church’s office at 411 St Joseph St. in Napoleonville, PO Box 99 Napoleonville, LA 70390, or by visiting Bayoulandchurches.com.

