In historic move, St. Lucie deputies' union endorsed Chief Del Toro over Sheriff Pearson

PORT ST. LUCIE — For the first time in its two-decade history, the union representing St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies has endorsed someone from outside the department's ranks in a race against a sitting sheriff.

In front of more than 50 people gathered at Babalu's Cuban Cafe on Monday evening, members of the St. Lucie County Deputies Association executive board presented Republican candidate and current interim Port St. Lucie Police chief, Richard Del Toro with the union's endorsement.

Members of the St. Lucie County Deputies Association executive board present interim Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro, left, with the union's official endorsement in the race for St. Lucie County Sheriff.

This comes on the heels of at least one similarly historic endorsement in this race. State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl, who hasn't backed candidates in any previous races, also endorsed Del Toro.

Union members back Del Toro over their boss

About three-quarters of the union's voting members backed Del Toro, according to Vice President Tina Speaker, over the other candidates, including their current boss, Sheriff Keith Pearson. Another Republican, Preston Michael DiFrancesco, is also in the race. The winner of the Aug. 20 Republican primary will face a Democrat in the general election, with three current active candidates: Steven Giordano, Indony Pierre Jean Baptiste and Gerald Newburry.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Pearson in December to replace former Sheriff Ken Mascara, a Democrat. Previously a lieutenant, Pearson filed to run for sheriff just days after the appointment. As a Republican, he gave Del Toro a de-facto incumbent primary challenger.

Union members comprise about 40% of deputies in the office, according to President Melvin Goycochea.

"As the executive board of the St. Lucie County Deputies Association, we are tasked for one thing and one thing only. It is for the members to be heard. The members spoke, and that's why we're here," Goycochea said.

Though executive board members were hesitant to discuss specifics of their opposition to Pearson, the endorsement, read aloud by Speaker, explained the support for Del Toro.

"During your tenure as police chief of Port St. Lucie, you have exemplified strong leadership skills and uncompressing integrity, morals and ethics," the framed endorsement read. "We believe that these qualities, together with your commitment to public safety, make you the ideal candidate for the position of sheriff."

Goycochea later said he is "very confident" that Del Toro, if elected, can gain the support of the union members who voted for other candidates.

Historic union endorsement

Del Toro said the historic endorsement made him clear his schedule.

"The fact that they're endorsing me, in a historic endorsement like this, there's no other place that I'd rather be," Del Toro said Monday at the restaurant.

Daniela and Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro

The son of a former local police-union president, Del Toro described himself as coming from "a very pro-union background." Prior to becoming interim chief, he was a union member within the Port St. Lucie Police Department. The officers' union there previously endorsed him.

Shortly after Pearson's appointment, the deputies' union gave Del Toro the maximum $1,000 donation. Del Toro said it gave him confidence an endorsement could happen. Del Toro hopes the support he saw from the deputies' union vote will be a sign of his fate with the voters.

In an email Tuesday, Pearson emphasized that he was DeSantis' choice for the job.

"The only endorsement I’m seeking is the one from the people who want a no-nonsense, call-it-like-it-is, lock the bad guys up Sheriff — which I am, everyday," Pearson said.

Del Toro goes on the attack

While much of Del Toro's speech Monday focused on his experience and his mission of servant-leadership, he touched on his most prominent primary opponent, whom he called the "interim sheriff."

Some comments seemed to reference Pearson's viral TikTok videos, some of which prominently included handcuffed suspects. Del Toro promised to be "hard on crime," but also said he would ensure people were treated with "dignity."

"No one is bigger than our organization, including the sheriff. That office doesn't belong to the person that's elected or appointed. It belongs to the people of this community. It belongs to the deputies," Del Toro said. "Unfortunately, it has become a self-promotion clown show, in my opinion, over the last six months, and it's giving law enforcement a bad name."

Other endorsements

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson speaks during a press conference following the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Port St. Lucie at Christ Fellowship Church. Fink was in pursuit of a fleeing felon, when he collided with a semi-truck on I-95, FHP officials said. The truck driver died at the scene. Fink, 26, was taken to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he died.

In addition to the local unions, the president of the wider Sarasota-based International Union of Police Associations, Sam Cabral, attended the endorsement. The wider organization said DeSantis did not consult it or the St. Lucie County Deputies Association before Pearson's appointment.

Del Toro also touts endorsements from the Broward County Police Benevolent Association, the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, the Hispanic Political Action Committee, the National Association of Police Organizations and the Republican Party of St. Lucie County. Many of those endorsements came before Pearson's appointment, but he has maintained support, including from the county party, whose leadership has been heavily critical of Pearson.

More: See who is giving money to each candidate in an expensive St. Lucie County sheriff election

More: SLCSO deputy fired days after arrest on battery, falsifying an official statement charges

As for Pearson, whose yard signs say he is "Governor DeSantis' Choice," he does not have an active campaign website that lists endorsements. He also does not list any on the election supervisor's website, where candidates can post a submitted bio.

In a Facebook post on March 26 announcing he had gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, Pearson told voters, "The only endorsement I need now is YOURS." In the same post, Pearson thanked DeSantis and Mascara, though neither has formally issued an endorsement in the race.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Endorsement: union members back Richard Del Toro over current sheriff