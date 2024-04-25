‘A historic moment’: Central Iowa Water Works board meets for the first time

After years of planning, the Central Iowa Water Works board met officially for the first time Wednesday afternoon at the MidAmerican Energy Co. RecPlex in West Des Moines.

"This is a historic moment indeed," Des Moines Water Works board member Susan Huppert said with a smile, before promptly nominating a presiding officer to call the meeting to order.

The newly-formed regional water system has only been a registered entity with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office since April 11. While it's still in its infancy, the CIWW's board will have much to discuss before it becomes operational by Jan. 1, 2025.

After which, the system will be expected to provide drinking water to about 600,000 residents.

"As most of you know, talks about regionalization date back a couple decades, but for a whole host of reasons were unsuccessful," Jody Smith, West Des Moines Water Works board member, told the CIWW board. "Thanks for hanging in there, for your advocacy of a shared goal, your attentiveness and your willingness to speak your thoughts knowing compromise was necessary."

The Central Iowa Water Works Board meets for the first time on April 24, 2024.

Smith, the unofficial chair for the CIWW, was officially nominated at Wednesday's meeting. David Jones of Ankeny was selected as the board's vice chair and DMWW trustee Diane Munn as the board secretary.

The position of interim executive director was also voted on, with the board choosing energy consultant and former Iowa Utilities Board member William Smith to fill the role until a permanent one is found. Smith’s rate is $150 an hour.

The board approved preliminary bylaws with a final vote to be held at their next meeting.

Who else is serving on the CIWW board?

The board is comprised of 13 trustees, one from each founding agency including two from Des Moines Water Works. None will receive financial compensation.

Those members include:

Ankeny: City Manager David Jones

Clive: Mayor John Edwards

DMWW: Board trustee Diane Munns

DMWW: Board member Susan Huppert

Johnston: Council member Tom Cope

Grimes: City Administrator Jake Anderson

Norwalk: Mayor Tom Phillips

Polk City: Council member Jeff Walters

Urbandale Water Utility: Board chair John McCune

Warren Water: Board member Carol Freeman

Waukee: Mayor Courtney Clark

WDMWW: Board trustee Jody Smith

Xenia: Board chair Dan Lovett

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Central Iowa Water Works had its first meeting. Who is on the board?