'Historic milestone:' Port of Hueneme nails down 2030 date to reach zero emissions

Kristin Decas, CEO of the Port of Hueneme, announces a plan for the port to reach zero emissions at a World Oceans Day event the Channel Islands Maritime Museum in Oxnard on Tuesday.

The Port of Hueneme aims to reach zero emissions for port operations by the end of 2030.

Port CEO Kristin Decas described the date announcement as a “historic milestone" during a World Ocean Day celebration event at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum in Oxnard on Tuesday.

“The most exciting thing is to be the nation’s poster child,” Decas said. “Because of the size and scale of what we are at Port of Hueneme, we really do have the capability to become the nation’s first zero emissions complex in freight.”

For the Port of Hueneme, reaching the goal means an inside-the-gate solution for technologies that the port controls, Decas said.

The Port of Hueneme seen from a helicopter on December 2022.

This will include transforming all handling equipment into electric equipment, plugging in all cranes and ships as well as having systems that will make vessels zero emissions like a bonnet system, where a cover is placed over a ship stack that collects pollutants so while the Port’s fleet of vehicles is at berth.

According to the California Air Resources Board, zero emission vessels have no tailpipe exhaust emissions other than water vapor or nitrogen, which naturally occurs in the atmosphere.

The 2030 goal is a part of a “ZE Blueprint” developed by the port through a $200,000 grant by the California Energy Commission received in 2021. This involved an analysis and outreach project to quantify the types, uses and volumes of fuels needed at the port along with determining infrastructure costs and timelines.

In 2022, the port was also awarded $375,000 in federal funding to develop a climate action and adaptation plan to reduce pollutants and to support public health.

The port’s upcoming transformation to achieve its zero emissions goal will be possible through a combination of local, state and federal funding. The port has received $106 million so far, according to Decas.

In 2023, the Port of Hueneme received about $80 million in state funding to revitalize the port and reduce its carbon footprint. The grant was meant to help with removing dilapidated buildings, deepening berths, installing plug-in units for containers, supporting emissions control systems and purchasing zero-emission cargo handling equipment.

The port also received $10.4 million in funding from the Ventura County Transportation Commission in 2022 to help build shoreside power plug-in infrastructure on its north terminal.

Giles Pettifor, the port's environmental manager, said that Ventura County is feeling the climate change crisis stronger than almost anywhere else in the United States, being “the fastest warming county and first location to have one of these new generation of massive, mega-fires in 2017 with the Thomas fire.”

“We're in a state of crisis globally. We can't be in denial of the critical linkage between what is happening all around us and the role that the port plays in our community,” Pettiffor said. “We are going to stand up and take responsibility for our pollution generation.”

A December 2023 storm caused millions of dollars in damage at the Port of Hueneme, shutting down a shore-based power system designed to reduce pollution coming from ships.

The cost to replace the damaged shore-based power system may be as high as $45 million, Pettifor said. Disaster relief funds from the state will help the port rebuild.

Pettifor confirmed that the stom damage will not affect the 2030 deadline. He said that the team has done its homework and that achieving its goal by 2030 will be realistic.

Dua Anjum is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dua.anjum@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Port of Hueneme nails down 2030 date for zero emissions