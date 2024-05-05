Historic locomotive returns for anniversary event in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the world’s largest operational, steam locomotives was on display to the Albuquerque community, showing off New Mexico’s rich rail heritage.

New Mexico Heritage Rail (NMHR) commemorated the anniversary of the 2926 Locomotive’s first public journey to Tractor Brewing on May 6 of last year. This year, it returned to that very same place to celebrate with local beer and tours of the rail vehicle.

Organizers said this train was used in the Southwest to carry cargo and troops during World War II.

It’s been sitting in Coronado Park since 1956, but in the 2000s, the non-profit bought it from the city and started restoring it.

NMHR said their goal has been to get the locomotive up and running to share with the public and to preserve this part of New Mexico’s history.

