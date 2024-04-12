Historic Johnson County trolley barn is getting a makeover to become this new business

Uniquely KC is a Star series exploring what makes Kansas City special. From our award-winning barbecue to rich Midwestern history, we’re exploring why KC is the “Paris of the Plains.”

Few buildings in Overland Park are more iconic than the stone edifice on 79th Street downtown.

In the early 1900s, it stored trolleys that transported Johnson County’s first residents to Kansas City. After cars put the line out of commission, the building became an auto repair shop, a towing company and a few other businesses. For the past few decades, it was Traditions Furniture, which closed last year.

And soon — hopefully by November — it will be the site of “I do’s” and teary vows for brides and grooms.

The old Strang Line Car Barn, 7400 W. 79th St., will soon become the Stone Manor on 79th, a new wedding venue.

Keegan Glade, along with his parents, Doug and Tacia Glade, and their business partner, Brooklen Lewis, are working to transform the interior from furniture store to an elegant reception hall.

Lewis has previous wedding planning experience. Keegan, however, comes from the finance world, while Doug has worked as an executive for several packaged goods companies over the years.

Renovations have just begun and will include new bathrooms, new floors and an updated drop-down ceiling with a barrel, wooden roof.

They’ll be keeping the exposed brick and historic charm, Keegan assured.

“We’re trying to maintain the character of the building as much as possible,” he said. “It’s been a huge part of that community.”

The Stone Manor will also contain a house bar and prep kitchen for events. Renderings are still being finalized.

“It’s still got that beauty of this older European stone manor but has modern touches,” Keegan said.

To book an event or schedule a tour, visit stonemanorkc.com.

The Overland Park Historical Society — which has owned the building since the ’90s — sold the car barn to the Glades this year.

Brad Moore, executive director of the historical society, said he’s glad to see the new owners keep the integrity and history of the building alive.

“People will have the opportunity to go inside,” Moore said. “It’s not going to become … any kind of private office where the public wouldn’t have access.”

Strang Line Car Barn circa 1910. It opened in the early 1900s, storing cars that ran Strang Line, from Johnson County to Kansas City. Overland Park Historical Society

In 1906, William Strang Jr. opened the Strang Line, a commuter railroad from Johnson County to Kansas City. Strang hoped the line would encourage families to move to the suburbs, since most still worked in the city.

But Strang would need a place to store the trolleys that needed repairs. So, he opened the car barn around the same time.

For a year and a half, the trolleys were self-propelled. Later, Strang decided to add wires above the track to power the cars, Moore said, so they wouldn’t stall out on steeper inclines. Strang expanded the old car barn and added two generators.

A fire in 1920 gutted the inside and caved in the roof, but the stone walls remained.

Passengers disembarked from a somewhat battered Strang Line railway car on July 9, 1940, the last day of the line’s operation and of Kansas City’s interurban system. File photo

In 1940, the Strang Line went bankrupt and closed. But the car barn still stands tall today, albeit trolley-free.

“It has stood the test of time,” Moore said. “It has weathered many storms and come out unscathed.”

The original building was larger than what’s left today. Part of it was demolished decades ago to build the apartments behind it.

“Of the original building footprint, I’d say 80% of it is still there,” Moore said.

The Strang Line Car Barn has been in Johnson County for more than a century. Soon, it’ll be a wedding venue. Overland Park Historical Society