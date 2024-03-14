Historic Hampton Carousel to reopen to public on March 23

The 100-year-old Historic Hampton Carousel will reopen to the public on Saturday, March 23, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck announced Wednesday night.

A grand reopening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. that day, he said.

Tuck said to celebrate the reopening, there will be free rides all day. Other activities include face painting, make-and-take crafts, and a DJ and dance activities with K’bana Blaq. There will also be several food trucks for those who want to purchase food.

“It’s a day full of fun for families of all ages, as we celebrate the repair of a Hampton icon, the location of family outings, dates, marriage proposals and other cherished memories,” he said.

The structure at Carousel Park near the Virginia Air and Space Science Center and Hampton River has been closed since the summer of 2022 for repair work. Ohio-based Carousels and Carvings recently wrapped up work on repairing the structure.

The carousel, one of only 170 functioning antique wooden carousels in the United States, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It contains 42 oil paintings, 30 mirrors, a 1914 Bruder band organ, 48 hand-carved wooden horses, and two upholstered, hand-carved wooden chariots. It was built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company and installed at Buckroe Beach Amusement Park in 1920. It was disassembled in 1985 when the amusement park closed and was restored and installed in its present location downtown in 1991.

Last year, City Council debated whether to relocate the carousel from its waterfront site. The Downtown Hampton Development Partnership recommended moving the structure to allow for redevelopment.

City officials also had concerns about flooding at the current location, and the city sought public input on alternative locations where it could be relocated.

But proposals to move the carousel were met with public backlash, with many feeling it belonged in its current location. The council ultimately decided against relocation.

The historic carousel is operated by the Hampton History Museum, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but closed on Mondays. Rides are regularly $1. According to a news release from the city, it closes from Jan. 1-March 31 each year, but is opening a little early this year.

