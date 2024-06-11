Historic Fort Smith hotel up for sale

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The historic Ward Hotel building is currently up for auction.

The auction is set to run through June 11, with the current bid being set at $200 thousand, according to a listing on commercial real estate firm Ten-X.

The former Ward Hotel in Fort Smith, Arkansas, initially opened on December 14, 1929, spanning 11 stories and 72,799 square feet, according to the Arkansas Digital Archives.

Fort Smith schools’ Summer Meal Program underway

Marcel Boulicault of St. Louis, Missouri, and Haralson and Nelson of Fort Smith designed the Ward Hotel, which cost $600,000 to build and furnish, according to the Arkansas Digital Archives.

The hotel originally featured 165 rooms, a coffee shop, a barber shop and a ballroom, later expanding to 200 rooms with connecting baths.

The Ward Hotel closed in the 1960s and turned into an office building in the 1960s, according to the Ten-X listing.

The Ward Hotel is listed on the United States National Register of Historic Places as a contributing building to the West Garrison Avenue Historic District in downtown Fort Smith, Arkansas.

5 award-winning movies set in Arkansas

Those interested in bidding can visit the building’s listing on www.ten-x.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.