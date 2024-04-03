As historic fire's 2nd anniversary nears, victims fear more devastation from floods

Apr. 2—ROCIADA — Geri Herrera calls her 36-acre property Rancho Castor, the Spanish name for beaver.

She might as well have dubbed it Fort Castor.

The property is walled with flood barriers, stacked two high to a height of about 8 feet. These fortress walls are bolstered by 4,000 sandbags, all strategically placed to prevent the enemy — water — from advancing.

Flash floods in 2022 devastated Herrera's property and washed away the beavers that had lived in the nearby creek, she said.

She fears walls of water might again cascade over her property in this rural community of about 600 people as waterways rise amid the spring snowmelt runoff and summer monsoonal rains, devastating a landscape scorched by the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

The fire — caused by two federally conducted burns that raged out of control, the first on April 6, 2022 — knocked down trees and left burn scars that laid out a flood path to her property and others in the area. Herrera's mobile home took a hit by floodwaters and got knocked off its foundation, making it difficult to close doors and windows.

"When I tell people about the flooding, they imagine ankle-deep waters," said Herrera, 65, a retired health care worker, during an interview Tuesday at her home. "The first flooding of July 1 [2022] was 5 feet deep."

Like many in the fire zone, she doesn't have flood insurance and has become frustrated with the process of seeking compensation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Looking toward the mountainous area to the west of her ranch, near the site where two waterways meet, she shook her head at the thought of another deluge.

"That's what we worry about now," she said. "It's not about a fire, but about the water."

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire, the largest in New Mexico's history, burned more than 341,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. Officials have warned more rounds of destruction are likely to come from flash floods.

Once-lush hillsides surrounding homes in the burn area have been charred to nothing, bereft of trees and other vegetation. There is little left standing to catch flooding from spring runoff and seasonal rains. Floodwaters already have dropped piles of boulders and rocks in many backyards and washed out bridges.

One of them was the bridge spanning San Jose Creek from N.M. 105 to Alvin Martinez's hillside property, a few miles from Herrera's home. The fire itself didn't destroy his home but caused some damage. Flooding later destroyed the roughly 20-foot-long concrete bridge that he relied on to get home. He now has to travel through a neighbor's property to reach his own, where his water well and propane heating system were damaged and he has battled mold.

"It was a nightmare," he said, recalling his first view of the bridge resting in the creek below. "It was the worst nightmare."

Martinez, who is renting a house in Las Vegas while continuing to work part time as a school bus driver, yearns to return home.

"I'm living but I'm not happy," he said.

The fire and floodwaters consumed homes, businesses and livelihoods, and placed financial stress on local governments.

Janna Lopez, who runs the Las Vegas-based nonprofit Neighbors Helping Neighbors, said, "Recovery is far from over. We are still recovering from the fire and the subsequent flooding."

She does not think enough has been done to mitigate flooding in the burn scar, she said. As a result, she added, "I really feel we're going to have more evacuations this summer."

The heightened nerves among residents come as FEMA, charged with administering $4 billion in federal aid to victims of the government-caused wildfire, announced it has opened a new office in Mora to help claimants process fire and flood damage claims.

FEMA issued a news release Monday saying the new office opened this week and "consists of two accessible buildings and a parking lot, all located behind the Mora County Courthouse."

Those affected by the fire and flooding can go to the new facility to speak with claims navigators, pick up or submit notices of loss or proof of loss, and ask questions about the claims process.

FEMA has so far approved more than 2,000 claims and distributed $465 million in relief related to the fire, spokeswoman Deborah Martinez wrote in an email Tuesday.

By law, she wrote, FEMA cannot cover losses for properties that were insured.

Neither Herrera nor Alvin Martinez had flood insurance, they said. Both cited the high cost for coverage.

Though the two residents initially worked directly with FEMA officials to address their problems, they later hired attorneys to help with the claims process.

Alvin Martinez said FEMA made an offer on his losses he considered too low.

Herrera said she became frustrated with providing documentation to prove she suffered losses, including a barn. She recounted a discussion with a FEMA navigator who had come to her property to assess her losses. Facing questions about the barn, Herrera said she told the woman, "You were standing in it, ma'am. You know where it burned."

Herrera and Alvin Martinez said they asked their attorneys to apply for FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program to help cover losses from the flooding.

The deadline for applying was Monday, Deborah Martinez said in an interview.

FEMA has been working as quickly as possible to get eligible people covered by the program since it was announced in July, she said. However, she noted, the insurance does not cover damage or loss of land or trees — just damage or loss of homes and other structures.

As Herrera and Alvin Martinez wait to see what relief they might get and when, they both are becoming increasingly nervous about the threat of more flooding.

"The runoff now is crazy," Herrera said, adding the water flow is so "intense it is backing up out of the streams ... and it's going to get more intense."

Alvin Martinez wonders whether many people are paying attention any longer to the stories of the fire's survivors.

"People feel like we're being left behind," he said.