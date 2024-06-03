Historic Edinboro fountain toppled in car crash. Police are investigating

EDINBORO — A distinctive century-old fountain that served as a centerpiece of the borough's downtown was knocked from its perch and significantly damaged early Thursday morning.

Edinboro police are investigating the accident.

The fountain, which sat at the intersection of Erie, Meadville, Short and Chestnut streets near the Edinboro Hotel, was struck on Thursday at about 12:35 a.m. by a Ford EcoSport that was traveling south on Erie Street, Edinboro Police Chief Landon Silva said Monday.

Silva said an Edinboro police officer was traveling behind the Ford and immediately identified the female driver who remained on scene.

No charges had been filed as of Monday in the accident, which Silva said remains under investigation.

The fountain received extensive damage and was removed shortly after the accident, Silva said. It is currently at the borough's Streets Department garage, where it is being evaluated, he said.

According to information on a plaque installed on the fountain, and information posted on The Historical Marker Database website, the fountain was dedicated in November 1913 and was placed in the center of Edinboro's "diamond." It featured drinking places for horses, dogs and humans.

The fountain was moved a few times, was restored by the Town and Country Garden Club in 1980, and was restored and repainted by the borough and placed in its current location in September 2000, according to information on the plaque. The Edinboro Area Historical Society placed the plaque on the fountain in 2002.

The historical society uses an image of the fountain as its logo, and its annual journal of popular history and culture is named The Fountain after it, according to a member of the historical society's board of directors.

