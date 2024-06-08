From a historic appointment to acupuncture, here are recent hires in the Wilmington area

Historic appointment for Pender County Utilities

Jones

Pender County Utilities recently marked a historic appointment.

Erin Jones was named the new Surface Water Treatment Plant Superintendent, the first woman to hold the position.

Throughout her professional career, Jones has shown dedication to career development in the field of water treatment. In 2019, she graduated with a degree in marine technology from Cape Fear Community College. After graduating, Jones joined Pender County Utilities as a water plant operator in 2020, consistently earning new surface water treatment licenses each year.

Licensed acupuncturist joins Infinity Acupuncture

King

Infinity Acupuncture, located in the Surf City Crossing shopping center, welcomes Cassandra Krug, a licensed acupuncturist to its staff. Krug graduated from Bastyr University in Kenmore, Washington, with a master's degree in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. She has a National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine board certification. Krug is a diplomat in Oriental Medicine and a licensed acupuncturist in Colorado and North Carolina. She has advanced training in both sports medicine and the Balance Method. The Hampstead office is located at 201 Alston Blvd. Unit B.

Atlantic Union Bank welcomes local

Mattox

Atlantic Union Bank, a new name in the Wilmington area, has named a long-time local Charlie Mattox as its new wholesale market president. Mattox joined the bank in May. A graduate of Berry College in Rome, Georgia, Mattox earned his master's degree in business administration at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. He furthered his banking education at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Mattox most recently worked as a senior vice president with Truist where he began his career in banking.

Becker Morgan Group welcomes six new staff members

Davari

Fernandez

Fitzsimmons

Becker Morgan Group, an architecture, civil engineering, structural engineering, surveying, interior design, graphic design, and administrative departments, welcome six new staff members.

Gray

Jacobs

Zach Reed

The new employees are all from New Hanover County — Heidi Davari, Christopher Fernandez, Caitlyn Fitzsimmons, Julian Gray, Abriana Jacobs, and Zach Reed.

CTP opens in Wilmington

Pace

Klein

CTP, a creative communications agency, recently announced the opening of its Wilmington office. Grant Pace, CTP’s executive creative director, will lead the Carolina office. Pace previously owned Wilmington-based Mercury Advertising, until it was acquired by CTP in 2005. Hunter Klein will lead partnerships and growth for CTP Carolina.

New agents joined Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage recently welcomed five agents to different offices in the Wilmington area.

Dan

Chris Dan has joined the Autumn Hall office. Dan previous worked with New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Schuldner

Julie Shuldner joined the Autumn Hall office. Shuldner holds a Master of Business Administration from Temple University. She has a background in nonprofit leadership and fundraising, including active membership in the Cape Fear chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Tina Smith joined the Autumn Hall office, bringinig an experience of 20 years of entrepreneurship to her new career, including 10 years as a certified business coach.

Heredia

Keily Heredia joined the Wilmington downtown office. A former professor at the University of Puerto Rico with a Ph.D. in Chemistry, Heredia is well versed in helping others understand complex systems and processes.

Schuster

Lauren Schuster joined the Wilmington Downtown office. In addition to real estate, Schuster is a journalist/reporter for WECT.

