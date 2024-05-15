Historic 1899 stagecoach to be displayed at El Paso airport

The El Paso County Sheriff's Posse lent a historic stagecoach from 1899 that will be on display at the El Paso International Airport.

The city of El Paso and the El Paso County Sheriff's Posse proudly showcased a historic 1899 stagecoach, which will be displayed at the El Paso International Airport.

Members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Posse look at the historic stagecoach from 1899 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, displayed at the El Paso International Airport.

"This stagecoach is an original built in 1899. We've had it since 1970. We've used it in parades, notably the Sun Bowl parade every year on Thanksgiving day in El Paso, and we wanted to put it on display where more people could appreciate it, but we needed to retire it," said Gregory Baine, former president of the sheriff's posse and project coordinator for the display.

The City of El Paso International Airport and El Paso County Sheriff’s Posse cut a ribbon during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, for a historic stagecoach that will be on display at the El Paso International Airport.

The 9-passenger Concord stagecoach, crafted by Abbott and Downing Stagecoach Company of Concord, New Hampshire, will be showcased at the airport for an entire year.

Stagecoaches, though uncomfortable, were America's primary mode of transportation during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Gregory Baine, Posse's Immediate Past President and Project Coordinator for the Stagecoach Display, right, and a member of the El Paso County Sheriff's Posse, look at the historic stagecoach from 1899 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, displayed at the El Paso International Airport.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Posse previously stored the stagecoach in a building on their Sunland Park, New Mexico, property.

"It's hugely important so that more people can appreciate it and can see it and understand the history with the history plaques that we have here on this display, and so that was our aim, was to get more viewership, you can see all the people coming in from their flights, they'll come around and get to see this piece of history, this piece of El Paso and piece of Americana," says Gregory Baine, Posse's Immediate Past President and Project Coordinator for the Stagecoach Display.

