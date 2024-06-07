Hispanic Alliance recognizes region's 'best and brightest' with scholarships

Jun. 6—NEW LONDON — The longer David Galvez stared down the start of his final year at Eastern Connecticut State University in 2022, the more his anxiety grew.

The New London native and Saint Bernard School graduate had been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut for his freshman year, but tuition money was tight again.

"I was on the cusp of reaching that last year and wasn't sure I'd be able to attend classes," said Galvez, 24. "There was a lot of stress."

But a new Hispanic Alliance scholarship — this time matched by the college — came through, giving him a $2,500 cushion.

"That was a huge blessing, and if it wasn't for the Hispanic Alliance I don't know how I'd have paid for that year of school," said Galvez, now a member of the alliance's Board of Directors. "I don't take those awards for granted. They give first-generation college students like me, from immigrant families ― my parents were from Peru originally — an opportunity."

For the 24th year in row Saturday, the New London-based alliance group will present scholarship awards to a group of Hispanic high school seniors and current college students from across southeastern Connecticut.

Alliance President Claudio Melendez-Cooper, whose late father Alejandro Melendez-Cooper created the scholarship program, said the main goal of the awards is to elevate and inspire those students looking to attend two- or four-year colleges or certificate programs.

"We're a small organization and this is the best way we can highlight the best and brightest in our region," Melendez-Cooper said on Wednesday. "We get applicants from across the (financial) spectrum, but mostly those from lower-income households."

The scholarship amounts and number of recipients vary from year to year. This year, seven students, a mix of graduating seniors and college students, each will be awarded $3,000 scholarships.

This year's awardees are: Ava Salcedo, Jonathan Silva, Meggan Coronel Marca, Adelina Chocho, Gabriela Santiago Cruz, Gianni Drab and Lizbeth Polanco. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday inside Connecticut College's Hood Dining Room, 270 Mohegan St.

In addition to the Eastern Connecticut State University matching program, scholarship funding is provided by individual donors and sponsorships from companies like Electric Boat, Connecticut College and Yale New Haven Health. The City of New London in 2022 funneled $27,000 of its federal pandemic relief funds toward the program.

Ariella Rotramel, an associate professor of gender, sexuality and Intersectionality studies at Connecticut College, served as chairperson of the alliance's scholarship selection committee this year.

Rotramel said applicants submit an essay, take part in a question-and-answer session with committee members and provide letters of recommendation.

"We're looking for a mix of academic merit and their relationship with the Latino community, as well as their aspirations for college," Rotramel said. "We look at these applications holistically. We want to know what inspires them."

Melendez-Cooper said the scholarship money, while important, isn't the only benefit reaped by awardees.

"These scholarships serve as an accolade and will hopefully inspire others to apply and advance to joining the professional world," he said.

