HIRTA offering free shuttle rides to job fair on April 3 in Perry

As the Perry community prepares for the closure of the Tyson plant, Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency will be offering a complimentary shuttle to and from the upcoming job fair on April 3 at the Hotel Pattee, aiming to ease transportation concerns for affected individuals.

Recognizing the importance of access to employment opportunities, HIRTA will be providing a free shuttle service to ensure that individuals can attend the job fair conveniently. The shuttle route will include stops at Tyson, Northgate Estates and Trinity Lutheran Church. HIRTA will also accommodate individuals who require traditional door-to-door transportation services, ensuring accessibility for all community members.

In addition to providing transportation, HIRTA will be setting up a resource table at the job fair. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about HIRTA's services, including the Flex Connect available in Perry and the vanpool program. The vanpool program offers a sustainable and cost-effective transportation solution, benefitting both employers and employees alike. By connecting with employers at the job fair, HIRTA aims to create partnerships that will contribute to the community's long-term resilience and sustainability.

As part of HIRTA's commitment to inclusivity, a dedicated Bilingual Outreach Coordinator will be present at the job fair, providing translation assistance and fostering connections with riders, ensuring that language barriers do not impede access to essential resources.

"We understand the challenges faced by individuals impacted by the Tyson plant closure, and we are determined to provide support in any way we can," said Julia Castillo, Executive Director of HIRTA. "Our free shuttle service and resource table at the job fair demonstrates our commitment to empowering the Perry community during this transitional period."

For more information about HIRTA's services and the assistance provided at the job fair, contact Danny Schnathorst at DSchnathorst@RideHIRTA.com.

For more information on the Perry Job fair, visit business.perryiachamber.org/events/details/perry-job-fair or contact Lynsi Pasutti at Lynsi@PerryIAChamber.org or (515) 465-4601.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: HIRTA offering free shuttle rides to job fair on April 3 in Perry