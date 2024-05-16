Hiring, training for Palisades reopening is well underway

COVERT TWP. — The work to restart Palisades Nuclear Power Plant continues, according to Holtec International.

Holtec announced Tuesday, May 14, that “remarkable progress” has been made in the “early stages” of efforts to restart Palisades. That progress includes re-establishment of the plant’s workforce, restarting training programs, procuring plant systems and components, taking regulatory developments and firming up funding streams.

Palisades ceased power operations in May 2022, and was sold to Holtec for decommissioning shortly after. The company surprised locals by submitting a plan to restart in September, just a few months later. An initial funding request was denied, but a second, ongoing effort was launched early in 2023.

Holtec said there are more than 360 people employed at Palisades, an increase of nearly 150 personnel since the re-start efforts kicked off. The staff includes new employees in addition to former plant employees who've agreed to return. Nearly half of the employees are union members.

The plant’s control room simulator has been reconstituted, so the operator training program can resume. There are currently 26 licensed operators working on requalification classes to maintain their federal licenses. Two initial operator classes are in session as well, with a third set for later this year. Holtec plans to restore maintenance and technical training programs in the near future.

Maintenance work is underway to “ensure reliable and safe operations for the plant’s extended operational life.” That includes offsite work on the generator exciter and restoration of the reactor vessel’s operational integrity in preparation for a “deep chemical cleaning” of the reactor cooling system.

An inspection of the reactor vessel internals and steam generators will occur “on the near horizon,” the company said, as well as long-term preventative maintenance and equipment repairs, replacements, upgrades and modifications.

Holtec is seeking several regulatory approvals from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission — including the reinstatement of the plant’s operating license. So far, Holtec has made five submittals to the NRC, with more on the way.

The company held a pre-submittal meeting with the NRC on Wednesday for a license amendment.

Holtec has cleared several hurdles on its track to restart Palisades. The most significant was a conditional loan commitment of up to $1.52 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy, announced by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in March.

The loan requires Holtec to satisfy certain technical, legal, environmental and financial conditions.

Other developments include a funding commitment from the state of Michigan and a power purchase agreement with Wolverine Power and Hoosier Energy.

Holtec is also seeking to build its first two small modular reactors, SMR-300s, at the Palisades site, which would add at least 600 megawatts to the plant’s 800-megawatt generating capacity. Preliminary activities are underway and Holtec plans to file a construction permit application for the SMRs in 2026.

