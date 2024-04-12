HIRING HEIDI: Puppets and playtime at this kids gym on Tucson's Northwest side
Heidi Alagha tries her hand working at a youth gym on the Northwest side.
The popular show is getting the spin-off treatment with "Suits: L.A."
Hinge Health, a nine-year-old company that offers a digital solution to treat chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, cut approximately 10% of its workforce on Thursday, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company said people who were laid off worked across various functions; according to employees posting on LinkedIn, some were engineers. Before the layoffs, Hinge had more than 1,700 employees, according to a LinkedIn estimate.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.
The story of warehouse robotics is a story of attempting to keep up with Amazon. It’s been more than a decade since the online giant revolutionized its delivery services through its Kiva Systems acquisition. As Walmart works to remain competitive, it’s taking a more piecemeal approach to automation, through partnerships with a range of different robotics firms.
Our all-star team of accessories will make your drive cleaner, easier and safer.
After 10 weeks of being absent from the platform, Taylor Swift's music has returned to TikTok -- or at least her more recent songs and "Taylor's Version" cuts, since she owns those masters. Taylor Swift's music, and music from all artists signed to Universal Music Group, was pulled from TikTok when the two parties were unable to come to a renewed licensing agreement. UMG published a scathing press release accusing TikTok of trying to "bully" the label into accepting a deal worth less than its previous one.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie shares a couple of pieces of strategy to help ensure a dominant end to Week 2 of the season.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers use these as-seen-on-Shark-Tank finds for everything from toiletries to condiments.
Lerato Motloung is a mother of two who works in a supermarket in Johannesburg, South Africa. Then, in February 2024, she saw a sign about PayJoy, a startup that offers lending to the underserved in emerging markets.
BMW and Rimac Technology have partnered to develop future high-voltage battery tech that would use 46-mm cells from Chinese cell maker Eve Energy.
Apple notified individuals in 92 countries of possible mercenary spyware attacks on their systems.
Dan Clancy said that Twitch is working on a "structure," wherein DJs and the platform "are gonna have to share money with the labels."
Two weeks after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the 21-person crew remains onboard.
The 1996 golf comedy is getting the sequel treatment, with a script in the works.
Palworld is set to add a PvP Arena mode, which won't do much to help the game get rid of those pesky Pokémon comparisons.
No more contorting yourself in weird positions or potentially pulling a shoulder! Just use this baby and you're golden.
Ergonomic keyboards reposition your hands and arms which could help you feel less strain as you work. We tried different types and this is what we think.
A new bill would make AI companies detail which copyrighted materials they took data from.
The new Taycan GT is the closest thing to an electric GT3 you'll find. The Weissach package version is even nuttier.