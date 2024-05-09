Hiring event for NYSDOT Kensington project scheduled for Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is looking to fill numerous positions pertaining to the Kensington Expressway construction project.

An informational session on getting hired is set to take place at Mt. Olive Baptist Church (701 Delevan Avenue) Thursday night from 6-7:30 p.m.

Interested applicants must be city residents with either a high school diploma or a GED, as well as a driver’s license or non-driver ID. Experience in construction is preferred but not required.

“We look forward to seeing many aspiring construction professionals there to help shape the future of Buffalo’s infrastructure,” Samuel Radford, director of the Community Action Organization Masten Resource Center said.

Anyone interested in learning more ahead of the meeting can call the Masten Resource Center at (716) 332-3773.

Latest Local News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.