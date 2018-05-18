Hindu prayer service? There’s an app for that.

India’s most popular Hindu temples can exhaust even the most patient person during high festival seasons. Devotees spend hours in snaking lines for a few hurried seconds of prayer before beloved deities. Temple attendants scold stragglers hoping to catch a couple more moments in the presence of a murti, or icon embodying the deity, as those next in line jostle for their own brief connection with the divine. The din of side conversations and music blends with blessings chanted over loudspeakers.

The VIP experience of a personalized prayer ceremony or a special request is a service reserved for a stratospherically select few.

That may change however, thanks to new start-ups and a growing group of followers channeling their faith through the internet. Online puja, or prayer service, providers allow users to pay for a surrogate to perform bespoke spiritual intervention from faraway temples, while users sit in homes and offices hundreds of miles away.

Take Mumbai-based customs broker Viren Dayal. When he wants to make a special religious offering for the success of his business, he is more likely to turn to a digital service than his neighborhood temple. “This kind of portal has allowed me to perform the kind of pujas I want to do,” he explains – personalized ones that fit with his demanding schedule.

Start-ups are going to great lengths to generate temple databases, while religious leaders tap into the potential of social media and mobile apps. It’s not a new combination – with Christian podcasts in the United States, apps listing the start of the weekly Jewish Sabbath, and virtual Buddhist prayer wheels, spirituality is no stranger to hand-held devices. But perhaps nowhere are the horizons for the pairing of religion and technology wider – and potentially more lucrative – than in India, where roughly 1 billion people identify as Hindu, and more than half the population is still offline.

PUJAS FROM AFAR

Hindu temples are dedicated to a variety of entities and designed to address all manner of issues, from career prospects to infertility. But pujas for wealth, good health, or better grades could involve separate pilgrimages to the far corners of the country – unrealistic for many faithful Hindus both domestically and abroad.

Today, online religious service companies, like Bangalore-based ePuja, allow those journeys to be made with a few clicks.

After users book and pay for a prayer service through ePuja, it’s completed on their behalf by local temple priests, no travel necessary. Following the prayer ceremony, customers are mailed a prasad, or sacred token of the offering, from the temple. The service allows users to book a single puja at a specific temple, or many pujas across a breadth of temples, depending on the problem and the devotee’s budget.

“This is the second home for those who cannot visit the temples personally,” says Chetan Merchant, ePuja’s chairman and managing director. “We've become an aggregator for all the temples.”

With hundreds of millions of Indians still without internet access, the potential for growth is clear. ePuja invested four years building its 3,600-temple database as its founder drove around the country, traveling from temple to temple to convince priests and trustees to partner with his platform. The site connects some 1,000 customers per month, 30 percent of whom reside outside of India, with temples and priests in India, according to Mr. Merchant. The country’s spirituality and religion market is estimated at nearly $40 billion annually.

'WE'VE GOT TO EVOLVE'

It’s not just businesses taking notice. Some religious institutions are keen to expand their reach and retain their followers using new technology; a growing number of priests are accepting donations and puja requests online. “I’m happy that I’m able to serve people who are unable to come to the temple directly,” says Suresh Gurukkal, a fifth-generation chief priest at the Srikalahasti Temple, in the south Indian city of the same name. “People are very busy and they don’t have time to travel to famous temples in remote regions of India,” Mr. Gurukkal notes, “so this is the easier, better alternative.”

While a bookmarked webpage is not a substitute for a temple visit, new tech can strengthen religious ties, says Vrajendraprasad Pande. He is heir to the Swaminarayan Temple of Kalupur, Ahmedabad, and acting leader of the sect’s youth group, Nar Narayan Dev Yuvak Mandal, which he says has more than 120,000 members. The group has distributed sermons via YouTube to reach followers who are away at college, Mr. Pande says, and is laying the groundwork for podcasts of religious texts.