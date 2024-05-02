Hinds County judge issues order for independent autopsy in death of Dau Mabil

Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Dewayne Thomas issued two orders involving the remains of Dau Mabil on Thursday, days after a contentious hearing occurred Tuesday regarding the disappearance and death of Mabil.

An independent autopsy will be held, the judge ruled.

Judge's rulings

Thomas' first ruling stated that Mabil's widow, Karissa Bowley, will replace Dau's brother as the plaintiff in this matter in accordance with being the next-of-kin.

Thomas wrote in his first order, "The Court further finds that Bul Garang Mabil lacks standing to pursue further relief in this matter. Bul Garang Mabil is hereby dismissed as a party Plaintiff."

The second ruling stated an independent autopsy of Dau's remains will continue at the "direction and expense" of Bul Mabil, Dau's brother.

According to court records, the State Crime Lab will store the body until the investigation and the independent autopsy are completed. Both parties are said to be notified once the investigation is complete.

Thomas said the autopsy results will be released to the public upon Bowley's receipt of the findings.

"The Court concludes that each of the aforementioned seek to ensure the integrity of the investigation involving the death of Dau Mabil. The Court further finds that this matter is of substantial public interest. The Court further concludes that there is no case or controversy between Bul Garang Mabil and Karissa Bowley," Thomas wrote in his second order.

Hinds Court Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas speaks to Karissa Bowley, Dau Mabil's wife, during the court case about Dau's death investigation at the Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

These rulings come after a series of fillings were submitted into court records by Bul, Bowley and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

What happened to Dau Mabil?

Dau Mabil, 33, disappeared March 25 after going on a walk. Three weeks later, authorities recovered his body in the Pearl River in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett, an initial autopsy revealed that no foul play was involved in Dau's death.

But Bul Mabil, Dau’s brother, rejected those findings and filed a motion for a preliminary injunction preventing Dau's remains from being released until an independent autopsy could be conducted. Judge Thomas granted Bul's request on April 18.

Shortly after Bul's motion was granted, Bowley followed-up with her own filing. In the filling, Bowley said she was never notified of the hearing where the petition was granted but said she would have supported the request for an additional autopsy had she been asked.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety, meanwhile, filed a motion April 26 asking for the injunction to be dissolved.

Thomas was set to hear arguments on whether he should modify or dissolve his injunction during an April 30 court hearing, instead new details were revealed through court documents depicting a strained relationship between Dau and Bowley.

Court records show in the days leading up to when Dau went missing, texts messages revealed Bowley’s concerns with Dau’s drinking and alleged verbal and physical abuse. Court records also show Dau considered leaving Bowley in a March 22 text, which was sent three days before his disappearance.

Bul Mabil stares across the courtroom before the court case about Dau Mabil's death investigation began at the Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Lisa Ross, Bul's attorney, asked several questions angled at implications about whether Bowley had something to do with Dau's disappearance. Bowley testified for nearly two hours.

The questioning closed with Paloma Wu, who is representing Bowley, asking Bowley if she killed Mabil or knew who did.

Bowley said no.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Dau Mabil, Belhaven man found in river autopsy ordered