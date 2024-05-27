‘We need him to come back’: Pittsburgh police, community looking for missing 24-year-old

It’s been five days since 24-year-old Mohammed El-Hadi Mohammed has gone missing. His sister and close friend said they are worried sick and are asking for the community’s help to find him.

“We are so worried about him and his safety. We need him to come back,” said Rania Maoun, his close friend.

Family, friends and coworkers of Mohammed are concerned because he is still missing.

