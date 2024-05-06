Hilton Head man arrested after stabbing his cousin until the knife broke

A Hilton Head man faces an attempted murder charge after stabbing his cousin multiple times Sunday.

Alexis Urias Ambrocio,18, was at an undisclosed family gathering when tensions rose between Urias Ambrocio and his cousin. Urias Ambrocio then obtained a knife from inside the home and stabbed his cousin multiple times in the upper torso, breaking the knife, according to Master Sgt. Danny Allen, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The unnamed victim was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital for his wounds, which were not fatal, Allen said.

When Beaufort County deputies arrived on the scene, Urias Ambrocio surrendered himself and was cooperative, Allen added. He now faces two charges, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.