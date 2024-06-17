Hilton Head to decide on future of U.S. 278 this week. Here’s what’s happening

This week the Hilton Head Island Town Council will likely decide how drivers will get on and off the island for years to come, and whether or not the U.S. 278 corridor project to expand the four-lane bridge to six lanes will move forward.

The last mile of the project, once cars get off the bridge going on to the island, is highly contentious with issues such as taking land from the historically Gullah Big Stoney neighborhood to build the infrastructure and impacts on the island’s character at play.

Town-hired consultants are set to present and recommend construction alternatives for the last mile at a workshop on June 17 at 5 p.m.

Less than 24 hours after the consultants present their recommended option, the town council is set to decide whether or not to give the South Carolina Department of Transportation approval to move forward with the project, called municipal consent. This vote is on the town council agenda for June 18 at 3 p.m.

If the town agrees with the SCDOT and Beaufort County to widen lanes and make intersection improvements throughout the corridor, the project will move forward. If not, SCDOT could choose to only to fix the structurally deficient part of the bridge.