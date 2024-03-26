Hilo man arrested, charged with theft, firearm, drugs

Mar. 26—Logan Arruda-Lorenzo, 32, of Hilo has been charged in relation to the theft of two Jeep Wranglers, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and methamphetamine possession offenses.

He made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday. His total bail was set at $282, 000, and he was ordered to appear for preliminary hearings Thursday and April 4.

A Jeep Wrangler originally was reported stolen from the gravel parking lot of the Grand Naniloa Hotel Golf Course on March 4 ; a second Jeep Wrangler from the same parking lot originally was reported stolen on March 19, 2020 ; and resisting an order to stop and excessive speeding case occurred Wednesday.

The most serious offenses, theft in the first degree, ownership or possession prohibited, and promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree, are all Class B felony offenses, which carry a maximum penalty of a 10-year prison term. If convicted as charged, prosecutors have provided notice that Arruda-Lorenzo is subject to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.

Kelden Waltjen is the prosecuting attorney.