Hillside estate for sale is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Trust us and peek

Tired of ordinary square, track housing? Well, this particular residence will blow minds all over with its clean — and modern — design. And, it’s listed for $2.5 million in the scenic Afton, Virginia.

Back porch

“A masterfully crafted home nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains designed and furnished by award winning architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty describes.

Kitchen

“Commanding vistas of the Blue Ridge and Vineyards are highlighted by the clean, stark design.”

Living room

Just based on the look of the exterior, you know the interior packs a punch with its large windows, high ceilings and breezy decor.

Bedroom

“Bright and meticulous interior features vaulted ceilings, large skylights and windows with electric blinds, and glass doors that saturate the home with natural light and incorporate the views as art,” the listing notes.

Bathroom

Other features of the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home include:

Galley kitchen

Concealed storage

Beverage bar

Library

Indoor pool

Outdoor kitchen

Interior

The 3,628-square-foot house also sits on five acres next to the Veritas Winery.

Indoor swimming pool

The listing is held by Conor Murray of Frank Hardy Sotheby’s International Realty.

Interior

Afton is about a 90-mile drive northwest from Richmond.

