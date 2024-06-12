Hillsdale police officer arrested for drunk driving

HILLSDALE — An off-duty Hillsdale City Police Officer was arrested June 3 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office on probable cause charges of operating while intoxicated.

Eric James Giacobone, 29, of Hillsdale posted bond for his pretrial release from the Hillsdale County Jail shortly after his release.

Giacobone's name did not appear in the Hillsdale County Sheriff's daily arrest log June 4 and Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire said he did not know why.

A screenshot taken from the Hillsdale County Jail's tracker showing Giacobone's mugshot was shared on social media sites raising questions.

The 2B District Court's online tracker does not show an active case against Giacobone.

Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney Neal Brady said he has asked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office to appoint a special prosecutor to the case in order to avoid any signs of impropriety but that he had not yet heard back as to when a special prosecutor would be assigned.

Hillsdale City Police Chief Scott Hephner confirmed Wednesday that Giacobone is not actively working at this time but declined to comment further.

