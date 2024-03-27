Hillsdale narrows superintendent search to 6

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale Community Schools Board of Education has been working tediously and methodically to narrow down its search for a new superintendent.

Shawn Vondra, the district’s current superintendent, announced his intent to retire at the end of the school year.

A community-wide survey was launched Jan. 19 with the board of education seeking input and community involvement as a search for a new superintendent got underway.

That search has been narrowed to six candidates scheduled for interviews April 1-2.

On April 1, the board of education will interview Patrick Dillon, M.A., a high school principal with Napoleon Community Schools at 6 p.m.; Michael Dunn, Ed.D., assistant superintendent of Dowagiac Union School District at 7 p.m.; and Levi Terpenning, M.A., athletic director and former superintendent of Capac Community Schools at 8 p.m.

Hillsdale Community Schools Superintendent Shawn Vondra

Then on April 2, the board will interview Marsha Webster, Ed.S., a principal at Hillsdale at 6 p.m.; Ted Davis, M.A., a principal at Coldwater Community Schools at 7 p.m.; and Christopher Adams, M.A., the superintendent and K-5 principal at Camden-Frontier Schools at 8 p.m.

The public, district staff and interested parties are encouraged to attend the interviews and the board will receive written feedback after each of the interviews.

Vondra has served the district for the past 25 years and was selected as the superintendent in 2011.

Announcing his retirement in January, Vondra reflected on his time in Hillsdale.

“It has been my absolute pleasure and honor to serve our community," Vondra said. "The students, parents and community members are wonderful. Hillsdale Community Schools has an outstanding faculty, support staff, administrators and Board of Education; all of whom are dedicated to the families of this community. The community of Hillsdale values and shows strong support to have a quality public school system. I look forward to seeing the continued success and accomplishments of the students at Hillsdale Community Schools.”

The new superintendent will begin working July 1.

