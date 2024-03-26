Hillsdale man charged in armed standoff, arson set for continued pretrial

HILLSDALE — A Hillsdale man arrested Jan. 9 at the scene of an arson turned armed standoff is tentatively scheduled for a continued pretrial conference in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court at 1 p.m. April 8.

Richard Vernon Kelley, 41, stands charged with second-degree arson, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, possession of a weapon while intoxicated and two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Kelley has hired Bloomfield Hills attorney Elias Muaward to represent him in his case.

On Monday, March 4, Kelley appeared in the circuit court for formal arraignment where Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski informed the court that although Kelley waived his rights to a preliminary examination in anticipation of a plea deal, she was still discussing a resolution with Muawad.

Muawad explained then that Kelley was suffering from emotional distress on Jan. 9 when the alleged crimes occurred with the anniversary of his daughter and another family member passing away.

There were some disagreements as to the determination of real or personal property regarding the trailer Kelley allegedly lit fire to on his property, Muawad said, which prompted the need for continued conversation with Wisniewski.

Kelley himself appeared confused as to how he could be charged with arson and carrying a firearm on his own property and asked for a bond revision that would allow him to not be confined by a GPS tether. His request was denied.

Kelley’s arrest stemmed from a structure fire turned armed gunman situation Jan. 9 at 3000 Squawfield Rd. in Jefferson Township.

The bizarre incident was first reported just after 9 p.m. Jan. 9, when the Jefferson Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fully engulfed camper fire at the intersection with Grass Lake Road, about three miles east of M-99 (Pioneer Road).

As firefighters arrived on scene, an urgent request was sent out for police to respond to the location for an unruly man acting strange.

When police arrived, troopers observed the man acting bizarre and carrying a firearm.

He reportedly continued to go in and out of a nearby home making threats to kill the troopers and acting strange.

As state troopers worked to deescalate the tense situation and peacefully end the standoff, the Jefferson Township Fire Department and Hudson Area Ambulance staged safely down the road about a half mile.

Firefighters and EMS were requested to the scene once Kelley peacefully surrendered to police and was in custody.

By the time the standoff ended, the camper was left in a smoldering heap, police reported.

Kelley was evaluated by EMS on scene before being transported to Hillsdale Hospital for further evaluation following his arrest.

Kelley faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

