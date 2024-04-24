Hillsdale Elementary receives state's Momentum Award

JEROMESVILLE — Hillsdale Elementary School has been recognized with the Momentum Award for 2023 by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

The accolade distinguishes Hillsdale Elementary as one of the outstanding educational institutions in the state, out of a pool of 42 districts and 310 buildings meeting the criteria.

The Momentum Award celebrates schools that have shown significant improvement in their Performance Index, marked by a commendable increase of 3 or more points, coupled with a Progress rating of 4 or more stars from the 2021-2022 to the 2022-2023 report cards.

Principal Tom Williams expressed pride in the school's achievement, stating, "Receiving the Momentum Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, faculty, staff, and community. It reflects our collective commitment to providing a high-quality education and fostering an environment where every child can thrive."

Hillsdale Falcons logo

"This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and continuous improvement," Superintendent Cathy Trevathan said. "It motivates us to keep pushing forward, ensuring that our students receive the best possible education to prepare them for success in life."

Hillsdale Elementary's attainment of the Momentum Award is a testament to the collaborative efforts and dedication of all stakeholders involved. As the school continues its journey of educational excellence, it remains committed to empowering students and fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

Hillsdale Local School District, located in Jeromesville, serves about 900 students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Hillsdale Elementary earns Momentum Award from Ohio Department of Ed