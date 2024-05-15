Hillsdale County fugitive caught in Indiana

FREMONT, IND. — A Litchfield Township man wanted on a number of weapons and narcotics offenses for an incident in April was followed by law enforcement Tuesday, May 14, from Ray, Michigan, into Indiana where he was arrested by authorities who reported finding him in possession of a pipe bomb.

The First District Fugitive Task Force assisted Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies and federal law enforcement personnel as well as law enforcement in Indiana with apprehending the man, Sheriff Scott Hodshire said Wednesday.

"Dangerous criminals will be pursued by our office by any and all means under the law in order to keep the streets of our communities within Hillsdale County safe," Hodshire stated in a release.

Authorities had been looking for the man on a felony warrant authorized May 8 charging him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a short-barrel shotgun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of explosives and felony firearm.

The Hillsdale Daily News does not identify persons charged with crimes until after they have been arraigned in court.

Law enforcement followed the man, traveling on a motorcycle, into Fremont, Indiana, Tuesday afternoon where another pipe bomb device was discovered on his motorcycle at a convenience store and gas station, radio station WLKI reported. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The Indiana State Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the ISP Explosive Ordinance Disposal team had assisted the Fort Wayne, Indiana, EOD team with safe removal of the device.

The man was lodged in the Steuben County, Indiana, jail on the fugitive warrant out of Hillsdale County and will face extradition to Michigan for prosecution on the charges related to the April 14 incident.

