Hillsdale College Republicans to host Illinois politician for "Women in Politics" speech

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale College Republicans will host Stephanie Trussell at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in the Hoynak Room of the Dow Conference Center.

Trussell is expected to speak on her experience fighting for conservative values in the deep blue “for now” state of Illinois.

This will be the second event of Hillsdale College Republicans' “Women In Politics” conservative speaker series.

“We are extremely excited to host someone that not only has such an impressive political career but also exemplifies what it means to be a good mother and good citizen,” said Hinson Peed, an officer of Hillsdale College Republicans.

“Especially in today’s society, I think it is important for us (conservative students) to fight for our values. I am excited to hear from someone who has devoted her life to doing just this,” said Mattingly Watson, a sophomore American Studies major at Hillsdale.

Stephanie Trussell was born in Chicago and “inherited the Democratic Party” before becoming “a loud, proud conservative.” Trussell spent seven years at WLS-AM 890, the biggest talk station in Chicago, launching her political career.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

In 2022, she ran for lieutenant governor of Illinois as state Sen. Darren Bailey’s running mate. Most recently, she served as an adviser to presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trussell now resides outside of Chicago, where she helps her husband run a gourmet hot dog restaurant and enjoys spending time with her two granddaughters.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale College Republicans to host "Women in Politics" speaker