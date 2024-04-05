Hillsdale Board of Education narrows superintendent search to 3

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale Community Schools Board of Education has narrowed its search for its next superintendent to three candidates after first-round interviews were conducted April 1-2.

On Monday, April 8, the district will proceed with the second round of interviews for the three candidates selected to advance.

Ted Davis, a principal at Coldwater Community Schools, will be interviewed at 6 p.m. followed by Hillsdale’s own principal Marsha Webster at 7 p.m. Camden-Frontier Superintendent and K-5 Principal Christopher Adams will be interviewed at 8 p.m.

The community is invited to attend the interviews, and the board will accept written feedback after each interview.

Shawn Vondra, the district's current superintendent, announced in January his intent to retire at the end of the school year.

Shawn Vondra, the district’s current superintendent, announced in January his intent to retire at the end of the school year.

Hillsdale Community Schools Superintendent Shawn Vondra

A communitywide survey was launched Jan. 19 with the board of education seeking input and community involvement as a search for a new superintendent got underway.

That search was narrowed to six candidates who attended first-round interviews April 1-2.

Patrick Dillon, a principal with Napoleon Community Schools; Michael Dunn from Dowagiac Union School District; and Levi Terpenning from Capac Community Schools did not advance to the second round of interviews.

Vondra has served the district for the past 25 years and became superintendent in 2011.

Announcing his retirement in January, Vondra reflected on his time in Hillsdale.

“It has been my absolute pleasure and honor to serve our community," Vondra said. "The students, parents and community members are wonderful. Hillsdale Community Schools has an outstanding faculty, support staff, administrators and Board of Education; all of whom are dedicated to the families of this community. The community of Hillsdale values and shows strong support to have a quality public school system. I look forward to seeing the continued success and accomplishments of the students at Hillsdale Community Schools.”

The new superintendent is expected to begin working July 1.

