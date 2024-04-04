Hillsborough voters to decide two school taxes. Will they complete for support?

The big story: Well, it’s official. The Hillsborough County school district is trying once more to win voter approval for a property tax increase that would support teacher salaries.

A similar measure failed two years ago, leaving Hillsborough less competitive for teachers with its neighbors that have passed tax referendums. Officials are hoping to avoid that result again.

Still, there are cracks in the armor. Two school board members did not support the proposal, and there’s an opposition out there. Further complicating things, the county commission has its own sales tax referendum before voters at the same time, with schools a part of that proposal (though much less so than in the original version).

District officials and supporters already have begun preparing for the November property tax vote. Read more here.

Teacher resignations: A Sarasota County School Board member wants his district to begin conducting formal exit interviews of teachers who leave their jobs, as other districts already do, WFTS reports.

Superintendents: Four candidates have applied so far to become Duval County’s next superintendent, WJXT reports. The school board is scheduled to pick semifinalists on April 23.

Solar eclipse: Volusia County teachers are planning in-school field trips to take full advantage of Monday’s eclipse, hoping to hook more students on science, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports. • Duval and St. John’s county schools will excuse children’s absences on Monday, WJAX reports. • Brevard County schools will move afternoon activities indoors during the eclipse as a precaution, Florida Today reports.

Security: The Volusia County Commission changed its ordinances to require that sexual predators must stay farther away from schools, WKMG reports.

School closures: Duval County school district officials left hints about which schools they might close in their revised feeder pattern proposals, the Florida Times-Union reports. No decisions have been made.

Race relations: An Escambia County high school English teacher is under investigation over a lesson about the history of the N-word racial slur, WEAR reports.

Public comment: The Sarasota County School Board is looking into scaling back the time it provides for public comment at meetings, the Herald-Tribune reports. Members of the public panned the idea.

Health services: The Flagler County school district is preparing to provide an on-site health care center for employees as part of its insurance plan, the Palm Coast Observer reports.

Fine arts: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation creating a “Seal of Fine Arts” designation for high school students who meet set course criteria, Florida Politics reports.

Book challenges: The Alachua County School Board upheld the recommendation of an advisory committee to remove two books from schools because of sexual content, Main Street Daily News reports. The books are “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur and “Haunted” by Chuck Palahnuik.

From the police blotter ... The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a private school bus driver who stopped a bus filled with students on a train track with a train approaching, WPTV reports. The bus driver was fired.

From the court docket ... The Orange County school district and the town of Eatonville are seeking a settlement in their lawsuit over a piece of property as they try to collaborate to bring a state Black history museum to the site, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Before you go ... As you prepare for next week's eclipse, ponder this: Why does it travel west to east?