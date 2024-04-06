Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman killed in shooting

A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a home east of Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 9300 block of Michael Lane just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found shell casings in the street and a woman with a gunshot wound inside a home, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details but said it believes this was an isolated incident.

“It is one of our deputies’ greatest heartbreaks having to deliver the news to a family that their loved one is gone due to a senseless act of violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Now, our detectives are tasked with the utmost responsibility of solving the unknowns around this investigation. We are committed to bringing this family closure.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.