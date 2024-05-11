Hillsborough Sheriff investigating a gunshot death in Lithia

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man officials say died from a gunshot wound in Lithia.

At 9:41 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Kinglethill Drive in the gated community of Kinglet Ridge. They found an adult man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

In a news release, detectives said they believe the incident is isolated and is not a threat to the community. More information will be released when the victim’s family is notified of the death.