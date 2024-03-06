Hillsborough schools chief, teachers union agree: we need more money

HILLSBOROUGH – In a show of solidarity, the superintendent of schools and the president of the local teachers union will go to Trenton to tell state legislators about the "funding crisis" that has seen annual state aid reductions to the district for seven years.

The joint statement on Tuesday by Superintendent of Schools Michael Volpe and Hillsborough Education Association President Henry Goodhue came after the district learned that state aid for the 2024-25 school year would be cut by $2.7 million.

"As a Hillsborough resident, parent of three graduates – soon to be four – and the superintendent of this proud town, I want to be able to provide the same level of high-quality education that my children have so generously received,” Volpe said in the statement. “That’s all I want to do and have ever wanted to do. It’s why I returned home to Hillsborough. Increasingly, such a goal is becoming harder and harder with each passing year.”

Hillsborough is the only Somerset County school district to lose state aid in the budget unveiled last week by Gov. Phil Murphy.

In all Somerset County schools will receive $21 million more in in state aid. Since a new state aid formula was adopted in 2020, county districts have gained $106 million in state aid while Hillsborough has been the only school district that has lost aid.

“New Jersey has prided itself on having the best public schools in the nation and rightfully so,” Goodhue said in the statement. “But in face of a massive educator shortage and fluctuating funding, the challenge of providing the best for our students has become beyond difficult. I commend the governor and legislators for creating a pro-public education budget, but challenge them to take decisive action that protects the excellent educational outcomes of all districts, including Hillsborough."

Volpe and Goodhue said they will tell state legislators that state aid cuts could mean larger class sizes, less services for students and less programs.

"We must seek permanent fixes to this issue so we can ensure that all New Jersey’s public school students receive the best education," the two said in their joint statement.

Because the district was projecting a $243,694 cut in state aid, the draft of the new budget allowed for a $400,000 state aid reduction. Instead, the district's aid was cut by $2.7 million.

"No budget could have prepared for an unforeseen cut of this magnitude," Volpe and Goodhue said in their statement.

Hillsborough and Millstone residents approved two ballot questions in November to increase the property levy by $2.8 million to create a districtwide security department, hire more teachers and fund new programs.

In response to the state aid cut, the three District 16 legislators – state Sen. Andrew Zwicker and Assembly members Roy Freiman and Mitchelle Drulis – have introduced a bill to allow school districts whose state aid was cut the ability to increase their 2% property tax cap.

The legislators have also called upon the state to change its formula for calculating aid.

"In the immediate future, we call upon legislators to assess the impact of the proposed cuts and recognize their detrimental impact on students," Volpe and Goodhue said. "We applaud our local legislators for already doing so and introducing legislation that would allow us to responsibly respond to fluctuations in school funding from the state."

