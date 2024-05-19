Hillsborough school bus stolen, intercepted by troopers

A Hillsborough school bus was stolen from King High School in Tampa at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the school district.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers intercepted the bus around Venice, said district spokesperson Debra Bellanti, and arrested the individual who admitted to stealing it.

WFLA reported that the man arrested told troopers that he had driven the bus all the way to Miami before driving back to return it. A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email or voicemail seeking more information about the case, including confirmation of the suspect’s identity.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.