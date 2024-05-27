Hillsborough officials announce DUI, BUI arrests from Memorial Day Weekend

Related video: A DUI driver in a Tesla hit a concrete wall and nearly crashed with other cars on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Sunday night.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials made dozens of arrests over Memorial Day Weekend, including those driving- and boating under the influence.

In a joint operation with the Florida Highway Patrol, Tampa police and Plant City police, officials in Hillsborough County conducted 367 traffic stops and 17 vessel stops.

Within those traffic stops were 38 DUI’s, 34 citations, and 333 warnings.

A 58-year-old man, Jose Eyngonesz Castillo, was arrested and charged with a DUI and refusal to submit to testing on Sunday afternoon after he was caught driving the wrong way on North 50th Street in Tampa.

Out on the water, the Marine Unit made 17 stops resulting in two BUI arrests, 26 warnings and 10 citations.

“Our deputies have made substantial DUI and BUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend, demonstrating our commitment to keeping Hillsborough County safe,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It’s never okay to drink and drive, and if you do, be assured that we will catch you, and you will face the consequences. We are here to protect our citizens and ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday responsibly and safely.”

The sheriff’s office said they continued their heightened patrol throughout Monday.

