Hillsborough deputy charged with boating under the influence

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and charged with boating under the influence on Friday, according to authorities.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer stopped Clinton Ormsbee, 52, after noticing a boat that didn’t have its navigational lights displayed, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Ormsbee, who has been with the agency for 15 years, refused to provide a breath sample and was booked into the Orient Road Jail, the release said. Booking records show he was arrested at the Williams Park Boat Ramp on the Alafia River.

Ormsbee is on leave without pay, and the internal affairs unit is investigating his conduct, the agency said. He is assigned to the court operations division.

“I am extremely disappointed by the actions of this deputy. Driving or boating under the influence is unacceptable, especially for someone entrusted with upholding the law,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “His reckless behavior not only endangered his own life but also posed a severe threat to the safety of innocent individuals.”