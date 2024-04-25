Hillsborough deputies searching for suspect in killing of Dover woman, child

Hillsborough deputies were searching Thursday for a man who they say beat to death a woman and a young child in Dover on Wednesday.

Authorities said Angel Gabriel Cuz-Choc, 31, ran from the mobile home on the 3700 block of Sumner Road after the killings, Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a news conference at the scene Wednesday night. He said deputies were asking residents in the area to keep their doors locked and remain inside their homes.

Deputies believe the killings happened about 3:40 p.m., when a neighbor heard a woman scream, but the neighbor didn’t call law enforcement because that was not out of the ordinary, Chronister said. A roommate came home about 5:30 p.m., found the victims and called 911.

Responding deputies found the woman’s body lying in the backyard of the home, then entered the mobile home and found the body of a young girl, estimated to be about 4 or 5, Chronister said.

Deputies believe Cuz-Choc ran through some nearby strawberry fields and into the woods after the killings. The Sheriff’s Office was using a helicopter and K-9 units to search for him, Chronister said.

“We know just from the timeline alone that he got a good head start on us but that’s nothing we can’t overcome through technology, aviation and a lot of hard work and determination,” Chronister said.

Cuz-Choc was romantically involved with the woman and deputies believe the girl is his daughter but were working to confirm that, Chronister said. He said Cuz-Choc and the woman and child moved to the area as recently about seven months ago from Guatemala.

Chronister urged Cuz-Choc to “do yourself and and this community a favor and turn yourself in.”

“Because I promise you, there is nowhere that you can hide that we won’t find you,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on Cuz-Choc or have his whereabouts to call detectives at 813-247-8200.