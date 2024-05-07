Hillsborough deputies involved in shooting in Plant City

Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting in Plant City on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were injured in the incident that happened on the 2900 block of Frontage Road, Sheriff Chad Chronister said in two posts on X, formerly Twitter.

A video in one of the posts showed Sheriff’s Office vehicles and personnel on the frontage road, which runs parallel to Interstate 4.

Chronister was expected to release more details later Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated.