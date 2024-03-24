Hillsborough deputies investigating fatal shooting on Saturday night

A man was killed and a woman critically injured after a shooting in East Tampa Saturday night, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s report.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Sugarcreek Dr. and Danny Bryan Blvd, in a small neighborhood just west of Veterans Memorial Park. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted by a 911 call made at 8:52 p.m.

Deputies arriving at the scene found the man and women with multiple gunshot wounds. The pair were transferred to hospital where the man was pronounced dead. No more information about them, including their ages or where they lived, was included in the report.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, which the Sheriff’s Office described as an “isolated event.”

“Our detectives are working diligently to piece together the events that led to this fatal shooting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “We are urging the public to please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information regarding this case.”