Hillsborough deputies investigate shooting of Bloomingdale man as homicide

Hillsborough deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Bloomingdale.

Just after midnight on Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting one person was dead after a domestic altercation. When deputies arrived at the home in the 3000 block of Polumbo Drive, they found an adult male with upper body trauma, according to a news release.

Deputies believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The man’s name will be released after his family is notified, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone threatened with domestic violence to call the Spring of Tampa Bay’s crisis hotline at 813-248-7233.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.