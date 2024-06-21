Hillsborough deputies arrest man in fatal Lithia shooting

Hillsborough deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man in Lithia last month.

Christian Freebourn, 28, was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of Herbert Harris, 58, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On May 10, deputies responded to the 5500 block of Kinglethill Drive in the gated community of Kinglet Ridge, where they found a man — later identified as Harris — with multiple gunshot wounds. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a “thorough investigation,” detectives arrested Freebourn on Friday, and he was taken into custody without incident, the news release states. Records show he was being held at the Orient Road Jail without bond.

“This arrest brings us one step closer to justice for the victim and their family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release.

The sheriff’s office did not release further information.