Hillsborough County victim advocates program helps family find justice for son

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County family says they found justice for their son with help from victim advocates.

In September 2021, Frankie Peña was killed by a hit-and-run driver when he was riding his bicycle on East Shell Point Road in Ruskin.

Camp counselor arrested for assaulting 9-year-old: HCSO

Peña died ten days after his 31st birthday.

His body was found by a school bus driver on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Interchange Street.

“An enormous loss for us,” said Laura Julian, Peña’s mother. “He was our family glue. Our superglue.”

Peña’s family patiently waited two years for their case to go to trial.

They say the Hillsborough County Victim Assistance Program helped them navigate the complexities of the legal process.

“I know a lot of hit-and-run cases never get solved,” said Teresa Julian, Frankie Peña’s aunt. “We were fortunate with this program to help and push for justice for Frankie.”

Madeline Soto’s mom told police it was normal for teen to sleep in same bed as stepfather: report

The family worked one-on-one with a victim advocate who assisted them with the emotional and financial resources available.

“When I needed to cry, she was there,” said Julian. “She was emotionally supportive. Even through the trial, she was right there with us.”

The hit-and-run driver was convicted and recently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“Frankie got his justice,” said Laura Julian.

For more information about the Hillsborough County Victim Assistance Program, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.