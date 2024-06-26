Hillsborough County reservoir at just 16% capacity, watering restrictions extended

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir in Hillsborough County is running low due to not enough rain.

That has local officials concerned.

“Normally I water my grass at least twice a week,” said Maurice Mason, a Hillsborough County homeowner.

Mason typically waters his grass every three days, ensuring his lawn is always green.

“But the impact of the water restrictions, you’re looking at possible brown spots,” he said.

Right now, the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir is holding just under 2.5 billion gallons of water.

That might seem like a lot, but the reservoir can hold about 15.5 billion gallon of water, meaning right now it is only sitting at about 16% capacity.

“That’s 136 feet above sea level,” Tampa Bay Water Chief Science Officer Warren Hogg said. “When the water line gets there we have 15.5 billion gallons stored in the reservoir.”

That is why the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to extend watering restrictions.

Residents in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties can only water their lawns one day per week.

Those with property under two acres can only water before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Those with larger properties can water before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

The idea is to save up all the water as possible in the reservoir before it’s too late.

“We just need to get this full before the end of the summer rains,” Hogg said. “So we’re asking the residents to conserve water because every drop they don’t need, we can store in the reservoir for next dry season.”

The once-per-week lawn watering days and times are listed below.

If your address (house number) ends in…

0 or 1: water only on Mondays

2 or 3: water only on Tuesdays

4 or 5: water only on Wednesdays

6 or 7: water only on Thursdays

8 or 9: water only on Fridays

Locations without a discernible address: water only on Fridays

