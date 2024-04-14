Hillsborough County deputy shot while using taser on suspect, sheriff’s office says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering after being shot by a suspect Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10 a.m., deputies were patrolling Beacon Meadows Park when they found a man who they had been trespassed from the park Saturday.

1 dead, 4 hospitalized after car crashes into Florida restaurant

Deputies tried to get him to leave again, but after 20 minutes, the suspect refused to obey their commands, a release said.

According to officials, the deputies then shocked the suspect with their tasers, but while on the ground, the suspect fired a gun three times, hitting one of the deputies.

“Thankfully, the deputy is not critically injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.